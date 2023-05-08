The annual MTV Movie and TV Awards finally took place, and while the show took a hit during the current ongoing WGA Strike, the winners still got their time to shine as the best in movie and TV was honoured. Coming straight from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, shows and movies like The Last of Us, Scream VI and Stranger Things took home the big honours of the night while actors like Tom Cruise and Pedro Pascal won big as well. Let's take a look at the list of the winners. Drew Barrymore Drops Out of Hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in Support of Writers Strike.

Best Hero...

Best Hero Winner: Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Performance in a Movie...

Best Performance in a Movie Winner: Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Docu-Reality Series...

Best Docu-Reality Series Winner: The Kardashians #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Breakthrough Performance...

Breakthrough Performance Winner: Joseph Quinn in Stranger Things #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Reality On-Screen Team...

Best Reality On-Screen Team Winner: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Comedic Performance...

Best Comedic Performance Winner: Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Duo...

Best Duo Winner: Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Fight...

Best Fight Winner: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs Ghostface in Scream VI #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Most Frightened Performance...

Most Frightened Performance Winner: Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Competition Series...

Best Competition Series Winner: RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Kiss...

Best Kiss Winner: Madison Bailey & Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Music Documentary...

Best Music Documentary Winner: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Show...

Best Show Winner: The Last of Us #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Musical Moment...

Best Musical Moment Winner: "Come Back Home" from Purple Hearts #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Performance in a Show...

Best Performance in a Show Winner: Jenna Ortega in Wednesday #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Villain...

Best Villain Winner: Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Kick Ass Cast...

Best Kick Ass Cast Winner: Stranger Things #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Song...

Best Song Winner: "Carolina" by Taylor Swift in Where the Crawdads Sing #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Host...

Best Host Winner: Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Best Movie...

Best Movie Winner: Scream VI #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Comedy Genius Honoree...

Comedic Genius Honoree: Jennifer Coolidge #MTVAwards — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)