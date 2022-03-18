Netflix released the first trailer for its new drama series and it looks really good. Anatomy of a Scandal stars Rupert Friend, Sienna Miller, Naomi Scott and Michelle Dockery that plans to depict various scandals that take place in the elite class of the United Kingdom. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on April 15, 2022.

Watch The Trailer Below:

