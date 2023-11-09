In a shocking turn of events, a female artist has taken legal action against Neil Portnow, the former chairman and CEO of the Grammy Awards. Alleging rape and drugging in a New York hotel room back in 2018, the artist filed a lawsuit against Portnow. Furthermore, the Recording Academy faces accusations of negligence, with claims that the organisation inadequately probed the incident. This lawsuit thrusts the Grammy institution into controversy, shedding light on the serious allegations against a prominent figure and the Academy's handling of the case. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Holding Hands in NYC for the First Time Amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).

See News About Neil Portnow Here:

