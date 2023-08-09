New pics of Emma Roberts and Cody John have surfaced online. The couple was spotted in Los Feliz, a hillside neighbourhood of LA. Emma opted for white t-shirt and baggy jeans that she teamed up with US flag-inspired jacket. The actress’ boyfriend looked cool in slim pants and printed t-shirt. Take a look at the couple’s new pics from their causal outing below: Here’s How Emma Roberts Wished Her Boyfriend Cody John for His Birthday, Actor Writes ‘Happy Birthday Sheesh’.

Emma Roberts & Cody John

LINDA! Emma e Cody vistos hoje, em Los Angeles.💗 pic.twitter.com/aCFvCiMMlY — Emma Roberts Brasil | Fan Account (@EmmaRobertsBr) August 8, 2023

