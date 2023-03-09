Los Angeles [US], March 9 (ANI): Actress Emma Roberts dropped a sweet wish on her boyfriend Cody John on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Roberts posted a photo in which the couple is seen riding in a helicopter together. She also uploaded another snapshot of her snuggling up to him on a sunny patio.

Also Read | Jenna Ortega Talks About Fame Being “stressful” and “scary””It’s Really … – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

"happy birthday sheesh," the Maybe I Do actress, 32, wrote in the caption to her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpi2TqEPrWV/?hl=en

Also Read | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Hrithik Roshan Heaps Praises on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Chemistry in the Film, Says 'So Difficult To Get This Genre'!.

Roberts' caption appears to indicate an inside joke between her and fellow actor John, who has appeared in television series like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. The actor shared the same message in a February 10 Instagram post celebrating Roberts' birthday, People reported.

The two first went public with their romance in August when John shared a photo of the two kissing while onboard a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet."

Roberts shared her first confirmation of the romance on New Year's Eve. The Maybe I Do actress posted a series of photos from the year alongside the caption, "#2022 I loved you.. happy new year hotties!"

Roberts and John were most recently spotted in public together during a January afternoon out in New York City, where they were seen leaning in for a kiss during a daytime stroll.

Before being spotted with John, Roberts dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Rhodes, for three years. The couple separated in January 2022, but have continued to co-parent Rhodes. Roberts was also previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)