On June 25, Nikki Reed had shared the news via her TikTok account that she and her husband Ian Somerhalder have been blessed with second child. On June 29, The Twilight Saga star shared on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby boy. She even dropped a cute pic and shared, “Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size.” Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Expecting Second Child; Actress Flaunts Baby Bump in Her Pregnancy Announcement Post (View Pic).

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Welcome Second Child

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nikkireed)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)