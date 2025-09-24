Aryaman Deol, the son of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol, created a social media frenzy after attending the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Walking the red carpet with his parents, Aryaman’s striking looks immediately caught everyone’s attention, leaving many fans confused about his identity. Once a viral post confirmed he is Bobby’s son, social media erupted with comparisons. Many fans noted his strong resemblance to his legendary grandfather, Dharmendra, while others dubbed him the “Indian Damon Salvatore,” likening him to Ian Somerhalder from The Vampire Diaries. Fans are eagerly speculating about Aryaman’s possible entry into Bollywood. ‘Love You the Most’ Bobby Deol Drops Heartwarming Birthday Post for 23-Year-Old Son Aryaman Deol (See Pic).

Aryaman Deol Becomes Internet Sensation With Striking Looks

No words to describe the handsomeness of #AryamanDeol Just like his Dadaji, Dad and Chachu hez got amazing genes. He looks like a star. @thedeol NAZAR NA LAGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikpgvX5YLF — SUNNY DEOL FAN (@SunnyDeolFanHu) September 17, 2025

Bobby Deol and Family Attend Movie Premiere

Fan Reaction

what in the sidharth malhotra ian somerhalder is this?? https://t.co/qtx5c012Wv pic.twitter.com/kQL1Zk81i7 — . (@thodisisunshine) September 21, 2025

