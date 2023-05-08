Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is one of the summer's most anticipated films, and its new trailer is sure to excite fans. Focusing on J Robert Oppenheimer's mission to create the Atom Bomb by leading the Manhattan Project so that the US could win World War II, the film looks like an intense look into the late physicist's invention that changed our world. Starring Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, the movie also stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and more. Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Unveiled New Footage Teasing the Testing of the Atom Bomb From Cillian Murphy's World War II Biopic at CinemaCon 2023.

Watch the Trailer for Oppenheimer:

