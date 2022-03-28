Soon after Will Smith punched Chris Rock for cracking a joke about the Hollywood star's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry rushed to comfort the couple. During a commercial break, the two actors went to talk to Will and Jada and comforted them to make them feel calm.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

During the #Oscars commercial break, Will Smith was pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, they then all sat down and Denzel went to comfort Jada Pinkett Smith. (Source: @ScottFeinberg) pic.twitter.com/GjnUwDCxp2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

