The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is all set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The excitement surrounding it kicked off in style at a press conference in Mumbai in January, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan. IIFA 2025 will take place from March 7 to March 9 at the JECC (Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre). The award ceremony will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, with power-packed performances headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. On Friday (March 7) evening, the Bollywood superstar reached Jaipur for the award ceremony amid tight security. A video shared by a paparazzi handle shows SRK greeting his fans at Jaipur Airport by blowing kisses and waving at them in his signature style. IIFA Awards 2025: From How To Book Tickets, Venue, Performers and More – Here’s All About the 25th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in Jaipur for IIFA Awards 2025

