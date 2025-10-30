Floyd Roger Myers Jr, who gained fame for portraying young Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has sadly passed away at the age of 42. According to reports by TMZ, the former child actor died of a heart attack at his Maryland home on October 29. His mother, Renee Trice revealed that he had experienced at least three heart attacks in the past three years. “We spoke the night before, and he was fine,” she shared emotionally. Myers appeared in the popular ’90s sitcom before stepping away from acting to lead a quieter life. He later devoted himself to philanthropy, co-founding a men’s mental health nonprofit, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and purpose. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion To Premiere on November 19, Will Smith Releases Trailer and Pens 'These Are the People Who Made Me the Man I Am Today' (Watch Video).

