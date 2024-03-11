(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage Honours Paul Giamatti's Dedication in The Holdovers at 96th Academy Awards (Watch Video)
Nicolas Cage praised Paul Giamatti's dedication in The Holdovers for wearing a lens in one eye throughout filming, jokingly expressing his admiration from the stage at Oscars 2024.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 11, 2024 11:36 AM IST