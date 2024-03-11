The 96th Academy Awards ceremony wrapped up with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer clinching seven Oscars, marking a notable event highlight. Amidst the expected outcomes, Nicolas Cage's tribute to fellow nominee Paul Giamatti added a touch of camaraderie. Cage acknowledged Giamatti's commitment to his role in The Holdovers by wearing a lens in one eye throughout filming, a feat Cage admired and declared his willingness to do the same. "Would I have done it?" Cage playfully asked from the stage. "Hell yeah! But Paul did it!" Oscars 2024 Highlights: From John Cena Going Naked, Ryan Gosling Performing I'm Just Ken to Al Pacino Skipping Nominees While Announcing Best Picture Award.

Nicolas Cage's Speech At The Oscars