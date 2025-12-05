Veteran actor and martial artist Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, known worldwide for playing the soul-stealing villain Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat, has passed away at the age of 75 following complications from a stroke, his spokesperson confirmed. Tagawa became a pop-culture icon after his portrayal in the 1995 hit film Mortal Kombat, which grossed over USD 100 million globally. He later reprised the role in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, the 2013 web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy and most recently lent his likeness to Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (2023). Beyond his gaming fame, he showcased his martial arts skills in Rising Sun and Showdown in Little Tokyo, and also appeared in The Last Emperor (1987), which won nine Oscars. Fans and co-stars have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to the beloved star. Humane Sagar Dies: Odia Singer Passes Away at 36 Following Multiple Organ Failure.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Dies at 75 – See Post

