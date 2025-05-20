Russia has fined Apple 7.5 million rubles (around USD 93,000) for violating the LGBTQ propaganda law. After finding it guilty, a Moscow court fined Apple Distribution International Ltd, a subsidiary of the tech giant. The Telgansky District Court said Apple was guilty of three administrative offences, each carrying a 2.5 million ruble fine. Apple had faced a similar fine for not removing banned content, even though the Russian authorities interfered in January 2024 when it kept Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf in its Book apps. The court ruling aligns with Russia's stance of cracking down on LGBTQ rights in the country and banning its promotion. Spain Network Outage: Country Affected by Massive Disruption in Telecommunication Services, Internet and Phone Not Working in Major Cities.

