Percy Jackson fans have been waiting longtime for some info on the Disney+ series, well they are in for some good news. Rick Riordan, the showrunner, has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympian will start shooting June 1, 2022. There is no release date or casting for the show announced yet.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' begins filming June 1, confirms @rickriordan 🎬 pic.twitter.com/o2Hg4GmmZ7 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 23, 2022

