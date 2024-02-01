Percy Jackson and the Olympians is trending right now for all the right reasons. Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan Steinberg for Disney+, the show is based on Riordan's book series of the same name. The TV series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Fans of the show are praising the season finale and are eager for more. Notably, the series' final episode features the late Lance Reddick's last performance in a live-action show, where he portrays the Greek God Zeus. Check out show's review below. Percy Jackson and The Olympians Trailer: Walker Scobell Embarks on Perilous Journey to Find Zeus' Lightning Bolt in This Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

'5 Stars Rating'

'Brilliantly Done'

'Love'

'Yup Yup Yup'

'Soaring Ending'

