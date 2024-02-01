Percy Jackson and the Olympians is trending right now for all the right reasons. Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan Steinberg for Disney+, the show is based on Riordan's book series of the same name. The TV series stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Fans of the show are praising the season finale and are eager for more. Notably, the series' final episode features the late Lance Reddick's last performance in a live-action show, where he portrays the Greek God Zeus. Check out show's review below. Percy Jackson and The Olympians Trailer: Walker Scobell Embarks on Perilous Journey to Find Zeus' Lightning Bolt in This Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

'5 Stars Rating'

'Brilliantly Done'

Finished the season finale of Percy Jackson and The Olympians and seeing the Percy and Ares battle, the way they brought in Kronos and who betrayed him, how Percy confronts Zeus, talks to his father, and the way Season 1 ends is brilliantly done! Here’s to hoping for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/iS9Jqc6qWo — Diana 💙🧡✨❄️ (@starlitcastles) January 31, 2024

'Love'

I don't care what anyone says. Percy Jackson & the Olympians is a great show. It's more faithful to the first novel while adding some great changes than the film. They definitely raise the stakes as it progresses. Love the world building and cast. Can't wait for the S1 finale. pic.twitter.com/bpdjwqqypk — Elliott Bullock II (@Elliott_Bull2) January 28, 2024

'Yup Yup Yup'

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Finale Yup yup yup ✨ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/lbMGYgYe9h — joe / pjo era (@thatguyjosaiah) January 31, 2024

'Soaring Ending'

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS totally delivered in that finale. Just a triumphant and soaring ending in every way. I’m excited for the journey to continue. 🔱🔱🔱 I hope we get a renewal ASAP. pic.twitter.com/4pzFsGMrvK — Zach (@TripleZ_87) February 1, 2024

