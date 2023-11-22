Logan Lerman, the Percy Jackson star, is no longer single! He's set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Ana Corrigan, after several years of dating. Although the precise duration of their relationship remains unclear, Ana posted her first Instagram photo with Logan to celebrate his birthday in January 2020, suggesting they've likely been together for at least four years. Ana announced the engagement news on her account on November 21, sharing a photo of herself and Logan kissing in a photo booth, along with a video featuring the engagement ring. Logan Lerman Birthday: 5 Pictures That Prove That the Perk of Being a Wallflower Actor Has the Most Gorgeous Smile.

Check Out Ana Corrigan's Instagram Posts Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Corrigan (@analuisacorrigan)

