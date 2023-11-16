The trailer of Percy Jackson and The Olympians is out and it's fantastic! The story of the series revolves around the world where Greek gods and goddesses are real, 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) learns he's the son of Poseidon, god of the sea. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, Percy is accused of the theft and must embark on a perilous journey to find it and restore order to Olympus. FYI, the show streams on Disney+ from December 20. Percy Jackson and The Olympians Teaser Trailer: Walker Scobell Ready to Find Zeus’ Lightning Bolt and Restore Order to Olympus! (Watch Video).

Watch Percy Jackson and The Olympians Trailer:

