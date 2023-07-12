Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting first child. The couple is on cloud nine as they are all set to welcome their little bundle of love. Ever since the reality TV star has announced about her pregnancy, she has been happily showing off her baby bump. Few new pictures of the popular American socialite have hit online and they are from her vacay in Hawaii. Kourtney is seen putting her growing baby bump on display in leopard-print bikini as she enjoyed at the beach with her daughter Penelope. Check out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's pics below: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Ample Cleavage and Baby Bump in Green Bikini, Shares ‘Sweet Summer’ Moments on Insta (View Pics).

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunting Baby Bump

Vacaying In Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian na praia no Havaí — 10 de Julho, 2023 pic.twitter.com/2y7kUJQaH1 — KBR Media 📸 (@KBRMidia) July 11, 2023

