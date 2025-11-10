A spectacular video from Hawaii’s Big Island has surfaced on social media showing the Kilauea erupting once again. The Kilauea eruption has sent massive lava plumes bursting from its craters. Among the world’s most active volcanoes, Kilauea has erupted 36 times since December last year and is one of six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian Islands. Kilauea Erupts Again: Volcano Eruption Shoots Lava 150 Feet High in 12th Eruption Since December (Watch Video).
Video Shows Kilauea Eruption
Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS with Episode 36! USGS Livestream https://t.co/awpyYeoIMi
— Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) November 10, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)