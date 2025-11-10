A spectacular video from Hawaii’s Big Island has surfaced on social media showing the Kilauea erupting once again. The Kilauea eruption has sent massive lava plumes bursting from its craters. Among the world’s most active volcanoes, Kilauea has erupted 36 times since December last year and is one of six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian Islands. Kilauea Erupts Again: Volcano Eruption Shoots Lava 150 Feet High in 12th Eruption Since December (Watch Video).

Video Shows Kilauea Eruption

Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS with Episode 36! USGS Livestream https://t.co/awpyYeoIMi — Stefan Burns (@StefanBurnsGeo) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Stefan Burns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)