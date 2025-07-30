After the major earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula (magnitude 8.8 as updated) on Wednesday, July 30, widespread tsunami warnings/advisories have been issued across the Pacific. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning ordering immediate evaluations from coastal regions and riverside areas. Train services east and south of Tokyo, including in Yokohama, have been suspended as a precaution. A tsunami warning was issued for all Hawaiian islands. Authorities ordered coastal evacuations and warned residents to move to higher ground due to the risk of destructive waves, predicted to range from 1-3 meters. The US National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for Alaska's Aleutian Islands and a watch for the West Coast (California, Oregon, Washington). Guam and the islands in Micronesia are also under advisories. Tsunami in Russia: Coastal Buildings Swept Away As Tsunami Batters Kuril Islands After Powerful 8.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kamchatka, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Japan Issues Tsunami Warning

JUST IN - Japan issues tsunami warning and evacuation orders for coastal regions, Japanese Meteorological Agency. pic.twitter.com/rdf70JB8Ll — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 30, 2025

Japan Suspends Trains Amid Tsunami Risk

BREAKING: All trains east and south of Tokyo and Yokohama have been suspended due to the coming tsunami 🇯🇵 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 30, 2025

Hawaii, Alaska Issue Tsunami Alerts

JUST IN: Tsunami *warning* has now been issued for the state of Hawaii following an 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia. A tsunami watch has also been issued for the entire West Coast. The National Weather Service is now telling Hawaii residents that "URGENT ACTION SHOULD BE… pic.twitter.com/2xbZDx0uIR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

