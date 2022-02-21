It’ll be almost a month since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the good news about the birth of their baby through surrogacy. The power couple was spotted together on a dinner date in Malibu, California. They were seen in chic casual attires and were also seen holding hands as they enjoyed their outing together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick spotted out to dinner in Malibu, CA tonight. 😍❤️ #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/ApgXTNM0EW — Priyanka Missing Era (@_Priyanka_FC2) February 21, 2022

📸 Priyanka Chopra via IG stories: “My favorite kind of Sunday ❤️ nickjonas” pic.twitter.com/unhoP5bO3n — Jonas Brothers Updates 🌟 (@JonasBrosBros) February 20, 2022

