In a shocking incident in the United States, an F-16C fighter jet crashed near the Trona Airport in California. According to a report in Insider Paper, the F-16C (jet) Fighting Falcon crashed during a training mission in southern California on late Wednesday morning, December 3. It is reported that the F-16C aircraft, which was assigned to the Thunderbirds demonstration team, went down shortly before the pilot ejected. A video surfaced online shows the US Air Force Thunderbird pilot safely ejecting after an F-16C (jet) Fighting Falcon crashed near Trona Airport in California. US Fighter Jet Crash: F-35 Lightning II Stealth Aircraft Crashes and Bursts Into Flames Near Lemoore Naval Air Station in California, Video Surfaces.

F-16C Jet Crashes Near Trona Airport in California

BREAKING: Official statement on F-16C jet crash in California — Thunderbirds pic.twitter.com/AxfMqAeUIX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

