Priyanka Chopra’s recent interview with the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard has taken internet by storm. Well, during that period, the global icon happened to correct the interviewer who called SS Rajamouli’s RRR a ‘Bollywood’ film. Priyanka told him, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way.” She went on to even say, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.” Well, check out what Twitterati has to say about the blunder she made. RRR at Oscars 2023: Fans Unhappy After Host Jimmy Kimmel Calls SS Rajamouli's Film a 'Bollywood Movie' at 95th Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra On RRR Movie

#PriyankaChopra corrects interviewer who calls #RRR a Bollywood film, says it’s a ‘Tamil film’. Fans react to her gaffehttps://t.co/gPVzTxKqum — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) March 29, 2023

Fans Ain't Liking That Error

@priyankachopra RRR is not a Tamil movie it’s a Telugu movie. When you North Indians will understand south India has 5 states. It’s fking Telugu movie damn it. — Pintobarthlomew 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@pinto_coolguy) March 29, 2023

'A Clown'

Lol what a clown @priyankachopra she even hosted a pre oscars party to rrr team but don’t remember it’s original language 😂 — Cherry (@vennelajabili) March 29, 2023

North - South Debate

In conversation for a podcast the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"#PriyankaChopra points out an interviewer's mistake of labeling #RRR as a Bollywood film, and clarifies that it is actually a Tamil film North People always find South as Tamil & Sambarpic.twitter.com/4uaJyAmJ8A — Vishnu Bekaar (@TheVishnuBekaar) March 29, 2023

'Disappointed'

@priyankachopra so terribly disappointed at you i mean u can't even tell what's a Telugu film i mean u have supported the film RRR during the campaign we are very greatful for that ! But atleast have the minimum common sense and do your research before opening ur mouth — Vikram k (@onlyhappyVibeZz) March 29, 2023

