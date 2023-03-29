Priyanka Chopra’s recent interview with the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard has taken internet by storm. Well, during that period, the global icon happened to correct the interviewer who called SS Rajamouli’s RRR a ‘Bollywood’ film. Priyanka told him, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way.” She went on to even say, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.” Well, check out what Twitterati has to say about the blunder she made. RRR at Oscars 2023: Fans Unhappy After Host Jimmy Kimmel Calls SS Rajamouli's Film a 'Bollywood Movie' at 95th Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra On RRR Movie

Fans Ain't Liking That Error

'A Clown'

North - South Debate

'Disappointed'

 

 

