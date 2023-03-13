In his opening monologue Jimmy Kimmel might have ruffled a few feathers after the host incorrectly called RRR a "Bollywood" film, which is actually a Tollywood film. With it being a Telugu film from the "South of India," as it was in the words of director SS Rajamouli, fans surely are not happy with host Kimmel. Here are just some of the reactions from fans. RRR Star Jr NTR Drops Pics of His Fun Meet Up With Emily in Paris Actor Lucien Leon Laviscount in LA!

True That...

RRR isn't Bollywood — Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) March 13, 2023

Should Have Wikipedia'd Before the Show...

Hollywood just called rrr a Bollywood movie lol — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) March 13, 2023

The Drinking Games Have Begun!

everyone take a drink, first reference to RRR as bollywood — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) March 13, 2023

Kimmel Sure Got This One Wrong...

Why are they stating as a 'Bollywood Film' when #RRR is actually a Tollywood film? There is lack of representation in the Western world unfortunately. Shame on #TheAcademy! https://t.co/aYW4bXwM16 — iinkqbird (@iinkqbird09) March 13, 2023

Everyone's Genuine Reaction...

RRR was referred to as a 'Bollywood' movie in the opening monologue of #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/OMVDyaD7qb — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) March 13, 2023

Finished...

yeah we’re finished they’re calling rrr bollywood at the OSCARS pic.twitter.com/axJcnjmS89 — terry mary (@indiandoIl) March 13, 2023

