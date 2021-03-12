Razzie Awards 2021 nominations list is out and it seems not many would be surprised by the names on it. The Worst Actor category has its favourite Adam Sandler back for Hubbie Halloween and also has Robert Downey Jr for Dolittle. The Worst Actress category has names like Anne Hathway, Kate Hudson, Katie Holmes and more.
Check out the complete nomination list here...
Worst Picture
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) - Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone - 365 Days
Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches
Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island
Maggie Q - Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler - Music
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") - Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Shia LeBeouf - The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar - Iron Mask
Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
Worst Screenplay
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
