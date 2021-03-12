Razzie Awards 2021 nominations list is out and it seems not many would be surprised by the names on it. The Worst Actor category has its favourite Adam Sandler back for Hubbie Halloween and also has Robert Downey Jr for Dolittle. The Worst Actress category has names like Anne Hathway, Kate Hudson, Katie Holmes and more.

Check out the complete nomination list here...

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) - Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone - 365 Days

Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island

Maggie Q - Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler - Music

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") - Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf - The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar - Iron Mask

Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) - Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

Worst Screenplay

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

