Jeremy Renner is still recovering from his critical snow plow accident, but he’s also getting fans excited for an upcoming new project. Recently, Renner's Rennervations docu-series trailer got released which is all set to stream from April 12. Talking about Rennervations, it is a four-part Disney+ series that follows Renner as he travels the world to help communities reimagine unique purpose-built Government vehicles. Actor Anil Kapoor, Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Yatra will be in that series. Anil Kapoor Wishes Jeremy Renner a ‘Speedy Recovery’ After Hawkeye Star Meets With Accident.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

