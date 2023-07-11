During her performance at NOS Alive in Lisbon, pop singer Rina Sawayama once again took the opportunity to call out The 1975 singer Matty Healy. Prior to performing the same song at the festival, Sawayama addressed the audience and emphasised the need for sincere apologies from certain individuals for their past inappropriate remarks. Expressing her thoughts on apologies, Sawayama pointed out the irony of some people never apologising, specifically for making racist comments. She challenged the notion by stating, "Why don't you apologise for once in your life without making it about your fucking self?" In a separate incident at Glastonbury, Sawayama introduced her song 'STFU!' by referencing comments made by Healy on comedian Adam Friedland's podcast. She explained that the song was born out of her frustration with microaggressions. Rina Sawayama Publicly Criticises Matty Healy at Glastonbury Festival, Says 'I've Had Enough'.

Check Out The Video Here:

Rina Sawayama calls out Matty Healy for the second time at NOS Alive Lisbon. pic.twitter.com/kJK39Y03LQ — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 11, 2023

