Taylor Swift and Matty Healy had sparked relationship rumours around in May. The 1975 frontman was even spotted at Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts in Nashville. But now it has been reported that the couple has called it quits after a brief romance. About their relationship a source revealed to PEOPLE, “She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved.” Taylor Swift Blames Alleged Ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn for Leaking the News of Their Split - Reports.

Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Breakup

