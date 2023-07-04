During his recent London show, The 1975's Matty Healy took the stage to talk about his past controversies. Saying that he just wanted to make people "laugh and feel good," Healy showed regret over some of his jokes and songs saying that he would take them back if he "had the chance." Recently Healy came under fire for the comments he had made regarding Ice Spice in a recent podcast. Rina Sawayama Publicly Criticises Matty Healy at Glastonbury Festival, Says 'I've Had Enough'.

Check Out Matty Healy's Comments:

The 1975’s Matty Healy addresses past controversies during London show: “I was always, like, trying stuff. And some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong. But, do you know what? There’s a lot of things I’ve said, jokes that I’ve made, you know what, there’s probably a… pic.twitter.com/jNP2zmle9S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

