Pop singer Rina Sawayama has taken a bold stance against Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975, over controversial remarks he made during an American podcast in February. While introducing her song "STFU!" at a recent performance, Sawayama called out Healy, accusing him of engaging in microaggressions and mocking Asian people. She further revealed that Healy also owns the rights to her music. Healy's remarks on the podcast involved joining in the mockery of rapper Ice Spice and watching racially charged pornography that depicted the brutalization of women. Sawayama's statement has drawn attention and condemnation, with ESEA Music, an organization representing East and Southeast Asian music professionals, condemning Healy's actions as flagrant racism.