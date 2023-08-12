As per reports, the organiser of Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival is seeking $2.7 million in damages from The 1975 band, after frontman Matty Healy kissed his male bandmate, Ross MacDonald, on stage during the festival's opening night. The said lip-lock sparked a backlash in Malaysia, where homosexuality is punishable. The government subsequently shut down the festival, citing 'public order' concerns. Malaysia Cancels Musical Festival After British Band ’The 1975' Frontman Matty Healy Kisses Male Bandmate Onstage and Slams Country for Its Anti-LGBTQ Laws.

Malaysian Producer Seeks $2.7 Million from The 1975:

Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival is seeking $2.7 million in damages from The 1975 after Matty Healy kissed his male bandmate on stage. The gay kiss is being called a “breach of contract” as it resulted in the cancellation of the three-day event and losses for the agency. pic.twitter.com/TN0uGg6eAo — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2023

Watch Matty Healy Kissing Ross MacDonald Below:

