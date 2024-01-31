Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart recently opened up about her diagnosis of alopecia amidst what she described as a significant depressive episode. The 27-year-old actress shared a candid glimpse into her journey on TikTok, where she documented undergoing red light therapy treatment for alopecia. In the video, Reinhart didn't delve into specifics about her diagnosis but expressed her emotional turmoil, stating, "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode." Alongside the post, Reinhart captioned, "Red light therapy is my new best friend," emphasising the importance of this treatment method for alopecia management. Riverdale Final Episode: Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa Go on One Last Ride Together in This New Promo! (Watch Video).

What is Alopecia?

Hair loss (alopecia) can affect just your scalp or your entire body, and it can be temporary or permanent. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions, or a normal part of ageing.

