In a Halloween spectacle that has fans buzzing, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart transformed into the sultry Gotham City Sirens. Their sexy and attention-grabbing costumes paid homage to the iconic characters from the Batman universe showcasing their flair for style and creativity. Madelaine looked ethereal in a green Poison Ivy costume with golden decoration on her face. Lili was dressed as troublemaker Harley Quinn in her red black and white jester costume, while Camila took inspiration from Julie Newmar's Catwoman. Halloween 2023: Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof Nail Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks for the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party.

View Lili, Madelaine and Camila's Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame)

Camila Mendes As Catwoman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

Lili Reinhart As Harley Quinn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

Madelaine Petsch As Poison Ivy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)