In the last few years, Robert Pattinson has reshaped himself into an actor that everyone loves. Long gone are the days of Twilight, and he has worked extremely hard in creating this public image of himself where he is one of the most respected talents working today. From being an indie darling to going back to major blockbusters, he has enjoyed success like no other, and to top it off he has the receipts to back him up as well. Average Height Average Build: Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr to Star in Adam McKay's Film About a Serial Killer Who Enters Into Politics.

Pattinson knows how to deliver a layered performance, and that’s what makes him such a unique talent in todays day and age. He will dig deep into the personality and pain of a character to deliver a performance that feels rewarding to watch. Subtlety and sometimes going extremely up and beyond is the name of his game. So, to celebrate Robert Pattinson’s 37th birthday, lets take a look at five of his best performances.

Preston Teagardin (The Devil All the Time)

The Devil All the Time was filled with some fantastic performances, and yet Robert Pattinson as a sleazy pastor stole the show. Hamming up the scene with a southern-sounding American accent, Pattinson was a hateable villain that you just loved seeing get what he deserved.

Rey (The Rover)

The Rover showcased just how good Pattinson could be in a role, and he completely nails the role. Playing Rey, a man who befriends Guy Pierce’s Eric in his quest to get back his car, Pattinson delivers an engaging performance that will have your eyes glued to the screen.

Connie (Good Time)

An anxiety trip like no other, Good Time is made all the more better by Pattinson’s performance as Connie. A criminal having the worst night of his life after a score goes wrong, the film presents a series of escalation that sees Pattinson go to outstandingly despicable depths that make for one hell of a watch.

Ephraim Winslow (The Lighthouse)

The Lighthouse is Robert Eggers’ masterpiece, and its this claustrophobic look into two men going absolutely crazy that sees Pattinson and Willem Dafoe deliver performances of a lifetime. It’s a completely crazy watch that doesn’t get boring even for a second, and Pattinson’s role as Ephraim is an all-timer.

Batman (The Batman)

Many actors have donned the cape, but Pattinson truly bought a sense of faithfulness to this character like no one has. Digging deep into Bruce Wayne’s pain, Pattinson gives us a tortured look into the psych of a young billionaire and offers perhaps the most personal take on Batman we might have ever seen on the screen. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Robert Pattinson truly is a generational talent, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

