Ryan O'Neal, American actor known for his Oscar-nominated role in the 1970 classic Love Story, has passed away at 82. While the cause of his passing hasn't been disclosed by the family, O'Neal had battled chronic leukemia since 2001 and faced prostate cancer in 2012. His impressive career featured leading roles in '70s hits like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, and A Bridge Too Far. O'Neal's charm made him from TV to movie actor in Love Story, portraying as a Harvard student who falls irrevocably in love with a working-class peer, played by Ali MacGraw. This movie is hailed as one of the top 10 most romantic films by the American Film Institute. Michael Gambon Dies at 82: Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling Offer Heartfelt Tributes to Late Harry Potter Actor.

Ryan O'Neal No More:

Ryan O’Neal, star of 'Barry Lyndon', 'Love Story', 'Paper Moon', and many more, has sadly passed away at age 82. pic.twitter.com/M1ARo9g4xs — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)