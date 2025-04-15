In a shocking incident in Haryana, a man was left with 13 fractures after he was brutally assaulted by his girlfriend and her family after he refused to marry her. The man has been identified as Gulshan Bajrangi. According to reports, Gulshan Bajrangi's girlfriend broke his hands and legs after he refused to marry her in Haryana's Faridabad. It is also reported that Bajrangi has been admitted to the hospital for 17 days now. According to a report in Republic World, the incident occurred in Haryana's Faridabad when the victim went to his girlfriend's house on the pretext of collecting the INR 21.5 lakh money he had given her. However, when Gulshan arrived, he was attacked by the family members as he refused to marry the woman after she proposed to him. Reports also suggest that the couple who got involved in 2019 were not legally separated from their respective spouses. It is claimed that the woman is divorced while the victim is a father of three children. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Gulshan Bajrangi Returned With 13 Fractures

हरियाणा : फरीदाबाद में बॉयफ्रेंड गुलशन बजरंगी ने शादी से मना किया तो गर्लफ्रेंड ने उसके हाथ–पैर तुड़वा दिए। 13 जगह फ्रैक्चर आए हैं। 17 दिन से हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती है। गर्लफ्रेंड तलाकशुदा है और बॉयफ्रेंड 3 बच्चों का बाप है। पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज की। pic.twitter.com/N7Rbtf03o6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 15, 2025

