In a tragic incident from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a young man named Sarvesh ended his life by hanging after allegedly facing betrayal in love. Before taking the extreme step, Sarvesh recorded a heartbreaking video in which he accused his girlfriend Chandni, who lives in Delhi, and her family of deceiving him. In the video, Sarvesh alleged that Chandni had started speaking to another man and had been ignoring him for some time, which deeply affected him emotionally. Feeling abandoned and hurt, he said he could no longer bear the pain of being sidelined and chose to end his life. Authorities are investigating the matter. Rewa Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide on Live Stream While Wife Watches; Mother-in-Law, Spouse Arrested for Abetment.

MP के उज्जैन मे प्रेमी सर्वेश ने फांसी का फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। अपनी दिल्ली मे रहने वाली प्रेमिका चांदनी और उसके घरवालों पर धोखा देने का इल्जाम लगाया है। युवक का आरोप है कि लड़की अब किसी और लड़के से बात करने लगी है। इसलिए वह जान दे रहा है। pic.twitter.com/6UXhgHba4P — MAKKI TV (@MAKKITV_NETWORK) April 28, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

