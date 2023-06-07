Salma Hayek recently shared a picture on Instagram with a message on ageing. The Hollywood actress embraces her wrinkles and white hair in her latest social media picture. "Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning [sic]," the actress wrote in the caption of her post. Supermodel Cindy Crawford commented "Beautiful! [sic]," on Salma Hayek's picture. Salma Hayek at Cannes 2023: Frida Actress Flaunts Her Desirable Curves in a Figure-Hugging Purple Gown at French Riviera (View Pics).

Check Salma Hayek's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

