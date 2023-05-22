Salma Hayek is a diva and a vampire as well! You think we are lying? You don't have to believe us, just look at the pictures, the 56-year old star shared on her social media account. Recently, Hayek attended the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon, and she was dressed to impress. The star was clad in an absolutely stunning neck deep dark purple dress and she nailed it. Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes 2023: The Hunger Games Actor Looks Radiant in a Classic Red Gown (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures' Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

