A video from Akon’s recent Bengaluru concert has taken over social media, and fans are not happy with what they saw. The Senegalese-American singer, currently touring India, was performing his hit song Sexy Bitch in the VIP section when the incident occurred. As Akon walked along the front row, several people appeared to pull at his pants, forcing him to keep adjusting them while performing. Although the moment looked uncomfortable, Akon remained professional and continued singing without reacting. The clip, shared on Instagram and quickly went viral. Online users strongly criticised the behaviour, calling it disrespectful and even “harassment.” Many expressed disappointment that such an incident happened during a live show, especially when the artist was engaging closely with fans. Akon is set to wrap up his India tour with his final performance in Mumbai on November 16. Did You Know Akon Was Arrested in Atlanta Just Days Before His 2025 Delhi Concert? Here’s the Real Reason.

Akon Harassed on Stage in Bengaluru – Watch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research

