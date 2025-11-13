Hip-hop icon Akon was taken into custody in suburban Atlanta just two days before his concert in Delhi. The singer was arrested because he had missed a court hearing related to a ticket for driving with a suspended license. Police in Chamblee found him after a traffic camera alerted them to his Tesla Cybertruck, which was linked to an outstanding warrant. According to police reports, officers had earlier found Akon in a broken-down Cybertruck in Roswell, where they discovered he had no valid insurance, a suspended license and an illegal vape. He was briefly jailed in two counties before posting bail and being released the same day. Despite the incident, Akon continued with his India tour and performed in Delhi on Sunday. His representatives have not yet commented on the arrest. Akon India Tour 2025: Singer Rocks Delhi Concert, Shares Stage with Wife Amirah-Iman Thiam in Heartwarming Performance (Watch Videos).

