Britney Spears recently expressed no interest in her musical return. However, she has now surprised fans with a mysterious Instagram post. It features pink flowers on a white backdrop, suggesting a potential single or album cover. In her caption, Spears teases a new project with the words "Tease for a new project coming up soon," accompanied by a devil emoji and exclamation points. She adds "SEX N DIAMONDS" and urges followers to swipe for a glimpse of diamonds. Britney Spears Tells Her Side of the Story in Autobiography.

Britney Spears' Instagram Post

Britney Spears' Instagram Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)