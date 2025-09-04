A TikTok user identified as Kaitlynn McCutcheon shared a dashcam footage of herself that instantly went viral. She filmed herself singing Britney Spears’ iconic 1999 hit song, “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” seconds before crashing her car. She was captured singing the song while pounding her fists on the steering wheel, her face suddenly dropped in shock as the car swerved before it hit itself and flipped over. Luckily, she was wearing a seatbelt. At the end of the video, she is seen upside down inside the car, reaching for her camera. She posted the video on her Instagram too and joked in the caption, “I guess you could say i got hit one more time.” McCutcheon escaped the terrifying ordeal without serious injuries. Is Luigi Mangione Shein’s New ‘Model’? Fast Fashion Brand Faces Intense Trolling After Using Brian Thompson’s Murder Accused Lookalike For Men’s Summer Collection.

US Woman Films Herself Singing Britney Spears’ Iconic Song!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaitlynn mccutcheon (@kaicutch)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)