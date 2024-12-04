Britney Spears celebrated her 43rd birthday on December 2 by sharing a series of eye-catching videos on social media. The ‘Princess of Pop’ revealed that she has relocated to Mexico, citing the ‘cruel’ behaviour of paparazzi as the reason. In one of the clips, Spears expressed her frustration, saying, “the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn't even look like me. They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me.” Alongside this revelation, she posted two bold dance videos, showcasing a red bikini paired with a black lace top and striking red, calf-length boots, capturing the attention of netizens. Britney Spears Officially Declared Legally Single on Her 43rd Birthday After Divorce from Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears Slams ‘Cruel’ Paparazzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

‘Princess of Pop’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

The Bold Dance Moves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)