Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, debuted his romance with Brooke Irvine just weeks after his divorce from the pop star. The model took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share adorable pictures of the couple from their vacation. Asghari posted a series of photos with his new partner, captioned, "Happy New Year to All." The pictures featured them cuddling and posing for a mirror selfie. The model filed for divorce from the "Gimme More" singer in August 2023, and they were legally declared single on December 2, 2024. Britney Spears Officially Declared Legally Single on Her 43rd Birthday After Divorce from Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Rings In New Year With GF Brooke Irvine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

