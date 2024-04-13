Amid the electrifying atmosphere at 2024 Coachella, Shakira brought sheer delight with a surprise performance alongside DJ Bizarrap, unveiling their vibrant new track "La Fuerte." As the crowd erupted in cheers, the backdrop transformed to reveal the thrilling news: "Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour." With infectious enthusiasm, the Colombian singer shared, "Finally, we are going on tour! Starting right here, this November, in this amazing city. I can't wait!" Her latest album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," released just last month, marks her return after seven years. She revealed that in November of this year, she will take the tour. Shakira Announces Her First Album in Seven Years ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’; ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Hitmaker Aims Comeback Empowering Women.

Shakira Announces Her 2024 World Tour

