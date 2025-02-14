Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on February 11, 2025, at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. The Colombian superstar last toured in 2018 with her El Dorado World Tour. On February 13, she lit up the MorumBIS (Morumbi Stadium) in São Paulo with an electrifying performance. Videos of the “Waka Waka” singer’s dynamic stage presence have since gone viral, with reports stating that a massive crowd of 80,000 fans gathered to witness the unforgettable concert. GRAMMYs 2025: Jennifer Lopez Presents Shakira With Best Latin Pop Album Award; Colombian Singer Dedicates Her Win to Immigrants in the US (Watch Video).

Shakira’s São Paulo Concert

Shakira performing at the sold-out MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil. 80,000 fans reportedly attended the concert. pic.twitter.com/vscYizBnRP — Pop Stuff (@ThePopStuff) February 14, 2025

Shakira Performs at MorumBIS

“Who told her she could do stadiums” Meanwhile it’s shakira performing in front of 80k people in São Paula, Brazil right now. You people need to understand there is a whole world outside the US😭pic.twitter.com/tNVvZAROJQ — Noah  (@NoahFentys) February 14, 2025

