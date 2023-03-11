There are just few days left for the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and ahead of it, Warner Bros has leaked a major superhero cameo in Zachary Levi starrer. We’re talking about none other than the Wonder Woman! Yes, the new TV promo shows Gal Gadot’s cameo in the upcoming DC film. Film’s director David F Sandberg even shared a tweet that read, “Well there’s some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually. Shazam - Fury of the Gods Review: Zachary Levi's DC Film is All About 'Family' Say Early Reactions, Call it a 'Super Fun' and 'Worthy Sequel'.

Gal Gadot In Shazam! Fury of the Gods

David F Sandberg’s Post

Well there’s some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 11, 2023

