The first reactions for Shazam: Fury of the Gods are in, and it looks like its a worthy sequel. Calling the film "super fun," it looks like the Zachary Levi-starrer packs in the same heart of the first film, while telling a story that's bigger and has more action this time around. David F Sandberg's direction in particular is getting a lot of praise too. Here are some of the early reactions to Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Shazam Fury Of The Gods Trailer 2: Zachary Levy and Lucy Liu Face Off in This Action Packed DC Film (Watch Video).

Delivers on Every Level!

#ShazamFuryoftheGods delivers on every level. The action is spectacular, the humor is on point, and the surprises will leave you wanting more. As a fan of the first film, I'm happy to report that this sequel is just as good, if not better. pic.twitter.com/RhYNBN1Yap — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) March 7, 2023

Super Fun!

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is a super fun and worthy sequel. Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy. Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/J5gXH3lzzx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 7, 2023

Delightful!

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods // #ShazamMovie is a super-powered sequel that packs a punch. A super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics. Ramps up the action & irreverence to a delightful degree. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler are MVPs. ❤️ the dragon! pic.twitter.com/C4eP4ukAk1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2023

Super Creative!

I’ve seen #ShazamFuryOfTheGods and it’s all about FAMILY! This film amplifies what made #Shazam iconic and delivers a better story that embraces those FUN elements and knows it’s audience well! The humor is super creative and there’s surprises DC fans will be SUPER happy about! pic.twitter.com/2fqFgperLl — Ryder Maldonado (@Mister_Alewood) March 8, 2023

Definitely Worth Watching!

The Shazam Family is back and ready for action in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods. Zachary Levi does a great job leading his super family into battle against a trio of scorned goddesses. Full of humor and emotion, Fury of the Gods is definitely worth watching for anyone who enjoyed Shazam! pic.twitter.com/JP7hSuXKeq — Nick (Rick Nazden) (@ricknazden) March 7, 2023

