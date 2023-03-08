The first reactions for Shazam: Fury of the Gods are in, and it looks like its a worthy sequel. Calling the film "super fun," it looks like the Zachary Levi-starrer packs in the same heart of the first film, while telling a story that's bigger and has more action this time around. David F Sandberg's direction in particular is getting a lot of praise too. Here are some of the early reactions to Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Shazam Fury Of The Gods Trailer 2: Zachary Levy and Lucy Liu Face Off in This Action Packed DC Film (Watch Video).

Delivers on Every Level!

Super Fun!

Delightful!

Super Creative!

Definitely Worth Watching!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)